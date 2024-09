Pakistan plans large-scale vaccination campaign after first polio case reported in capital in 16 years

ISLAMABAD, 7th September, 2024 (WAM) – A case of poliovirus has been reported from the federal capital after 16 years, taking the tally of cases reported this year to 17, officials have confirmed.Other than the confirmed wild poliovirus (WPV1) cases — reported from all the four provinces — the pres...