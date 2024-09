Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi to begin official visit to India on Sunday

ABU DHABI, 7th September, 2024 (WAM) – H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, is to begin an official visit to India on Sunday, during which he will meet the Prime Minister of the Republic of India, Narendra Modi, in New Delhi.During the visit, H.H. will engag...