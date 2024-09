Sharjah Ruler inaugurates exhibitions of Khalili, Karaka

H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, inaugurated on Saturday the exhibitions of artists Bouchra Khalili, entitled “Between Circles and Constellations”, and artist Emily Karaka, entitled “Ka Awatea: A New Dawn”, at Al Mureijah Art Spaces.The two ex...