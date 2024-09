X-SEED Ventures, Armadillo partner to establish local assembly facility for expedition RVs in UAE

X-SEED Ventures LLC, a leading investments and business consultancy firm based in the UAE, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Armadillo Speciality Vehicles Ltd, a renowned manufacturer of high-end expedition recreational vehicles (RVs), at the 21st edition of the Abu Dhabi Internat...