Sharjah Museums Authority announces registration for ‘SAWA: A Decade of Cross-Cultural Museum Learning’ Conference

SHARJAH, 8th September, 2024 (WAM) – Sharjah Museums Authority (SMA) announced the opening of registration for the hybrid “SAWA: A Decade of Cross-Cultural Museum Learning” Conference 2024, celebrating the 10th anniversary of the Arab-German SAWA Museum Studies Programme which aims to inspire innov...