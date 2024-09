Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi arrives in New Delhi on official visit to India

NEW DELHI, 8th September, 2024 (WAM) – H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, has arrived in New Delhi on an official visit to India.Upon arrival at the airport, H.H. was received by Piyush Goyal, India’s Minister of Commerce and Industry, and was honoured w...