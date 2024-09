UAE President receives Egypt’s Minister of Foreign Affairs

ABU DHABI, 8th September, 2024 (WAM) – President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today received His Excellency Dr Badr Abdel Ati, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Migration of the Arab Republic of Egypt.During the meeting, which took place at Qasr Al Shati in Abu Dhabi, His Excellenc...