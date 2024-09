Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah meets Vice Premier of State Council of China

FUJIAN, China, 8th September, 2024 (WAM) – H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, yesterday held a high-level meeting with the Vice Premier of the State Council of the People's Republic of China, Hé Lìfēng, where they discussed the extensive relation...