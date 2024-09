Ras Al Khaimah Ruler heralds ‘new era of cooperation’ with China during keynote speech at 24th CIFIT conference

H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, has delivered a keynote address at the opening of the 24th China International Fair for Investment & Trade (CIFIT), highlighting that the close cooperation with China is entering a new phase of prosperity and gro...