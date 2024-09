ADNEC Group launches Challenge Sir Bani Yas Triathlon; Middle East’s first long distance race

Under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region, ADNEC Group has announced that the launch of the Challenge Sir Bani Yas Triathlon, the first of its kind in the MENA region taking place from 3-7 April 2025.The event, set to occur annually through A...