Abdullah bin Zayed, Egyptian FM discus consolidating bilateral relations; review regional developments

ABU DHABI, 8th September, 2024 (WAM) – H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, and Dr Badr Abdel Ati, Egyptian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Emigration, discussed the prospects of further consolidating the fraternal relations between the two...