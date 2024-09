UAE announces 15 September as Prophet’s birthday holiday for private sector

The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) has announced that Sunday, 15th September, 2024 (12th Rabi' al-Awwal 1446H), will be a paid public holiday for private sector employees in observance of the birthday of Prophet Muhammed (PBUH).The decision aligns with the UAE Cabinet Resolution re...