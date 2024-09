Sharjah Ruler visits Masaar project

H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, visited the Masaar project, developed by Arada over an area of 19 million square feet, with a total cost of AED9.5 billion.H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Chairman...