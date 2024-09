Abu Dhabi Crown Prince visits Mahatma Gandhi's shrine, plants saplings at Raj Ghat memorial

H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, has visited the shrine of Mahatma Gandhi and planted saplings at Raj Ghat memorial in New Delhi, India.His Highness observed a one-minute silence and laid a wreath of flowers at the shrine of Mahatma Gandhi, paying respe...