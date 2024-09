Sharjah Ruler inaugurates Victoria International School in Tilal

H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, inaugurated on Monday, Victoria International School Sharjah (VISS) located in Tilal, in the presence of H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah.Upon his arrival, H.H. the R...