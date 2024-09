UAE and Guinea-Bissau Presidents discuss bilateral cooperation

President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan met today with His Excellency Umaro Sissoco Embaló, President of the Republic of Guinea-Bissau, who is on a working visit to the UAE.During their meeting at Qasr Al Shati in Abu Dhabi, His Highness and the President of Guinea-Bissau explored va...