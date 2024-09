Tanweer Festival to debut in Sharjah on 22 November

The inaugural Tanweer Festival is set to debut in the Mleiha desert, Sharjah, from 22nd to 24th November 2024, aiming to foster greater understanding through music, art, and poetry.Under the leadership of Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, the Founder and Visionary of the Tanweer Festival, this celebr...