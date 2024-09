G42's Inception launches next version of 'JAIS Chat' app for Arabic users

Inception, a G42 company specialising in AI-native products, today announced the integration of JAIS 70B, K2-Diamond-Chat and advanced audio services into the latest release of the JAIS Chat mobile app.Building on the recent launch of the JAIS 70B model as part of 20 other JAIS models and trained on...