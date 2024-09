Ras Al Khaimah Ruler meets Dongguan Mayor in China for talks on trade, cultural exchange

DONGGUAN, GUANGDONG, CHINA, 10th September, 2024 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, met with Lyu Chengxi, Mayor of the Dongguan Municipal Government, along with other high-ranking officials, to discuss ways to enhance trade and cultural ...