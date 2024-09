NYU Abu Dhabi to launch 'GCC Art Quinquennial'

A landmark exhibition exploring the evolving artistic landscape of the GCC is set to open at the NYU Abu Dhabi (NYUAD) Art Gallery on 1st October.Titled “Between the Tides: A Gulf Quinquennial”, the exhibition will feature 21 artists and collectives from across the region, including the UAE, Oman, Qa...