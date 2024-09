Russia's trade surplus rises 20.2 percent to $87.9 bln in Jan-July: FCS

MOSCOW, 10th September, 2024 (WAM) – Russia's trade surplus rose 20.2% year-on-year to $87.9 billion in January-July 2024, according to export-import data that the Federal Customs Service (FCS) published on Tuesday.Interfax news agency reported that the data indicate that Russia's exports of goods i...