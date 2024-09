DIEZ registers strong growth in first half of 2024, highlighting its key contribution to Dubai’s non-oil economy

DUBAI, 10th September, 2024 (WAM) – H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Integrated Economic Zones Authority (DIEZ), announced the operational and financial results of DIEZ for the first half of 2024. Driven by high occupancy rates and solid performance across all business...