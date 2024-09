MBRGI extends additional AED220 million in support to Magdi Yacoub Heart Foundation

A new medical complex at the Magdi Yacoub Global Heart Centre in Cairo will be named in honour of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, in recognition of a generous AED220 million contribution from the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Glob...