UAE Ambassador meets King of Bhutan

Dr. Abdulnasser Alshaali, UAE Ambassador to the Republic of India, met with His Majesty King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck of the Kingdom of Bhutan.Alshaali conveyed the greetings of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice ...