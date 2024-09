Spartan Beast World Championship returns to Abu Dhabi for 4th edition

ABU DHABI, 10th September, 2024 (WAM) – The Abu Dhabi Sports Council (ADSC) and Spartan have announced that the fourth edition of the Spartan Beast World Championship will be held in Al Wathba Desert in Abu Dhabi from 28th November to 1st December 2024.Thousands of professional and amateur athletes,...