Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi concludes official visit to India

H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, has concluded his official visit to India.H.H. Sheikh Khaled was bid farewell from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai by Mangal Prabhat Lodha, Minister of Skills, Employment, Entrepreneurship and Inn...