G42 unveils NANDA, new Hindi LLM at UAE-India Business Forum in Mumbai

G42, the UAE-based leading technology holding group, today announced that it will soon launch NANDA – a cutting-edge Hindi Large Language Model. The announcement was made in the presence of H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, during his state visit to India.NAN...