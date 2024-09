EtihadWE to showcase water, energy solutions at World Utilities Congress 2024

Etihad Water and Electricity (EtihadWE) will share its vision and initiatives for solar energy and the decarbonisation of water supplies at the World Utilities Congress (WUC) in Abu Dhabi from 16th to 18th September 2024.EtihadWE is advancing the robust and reliable delivery of water and electricity, ...