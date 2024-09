Gross banks’ assets exceed AED4.3 trillion by end of June: CBUAE

The Central Bank of the UAE (CBUAE) revealed that total gross banks’ assets, including bankers’ acceptances, rose by 0.5 percent from AED4,287.0 billion at the end of May 2024 to AED4,310.2 billion at the end of June 2024.In its Monetary and Banking Developments for June 2024, the Central Bank said Gr...