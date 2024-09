Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed chairs meeting of Executive Committee of ADNOC Board of Directors

H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, has chaired a meeting of the Executive Committee of the ADNOC Board of Directors.During the meeting at ADNOC’s headquarters, His Highness endorsed ADNOC's innovative Artificial ...