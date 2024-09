NMDC Energy begins trading on ADX, IPO oversubscribed by 31.3 times

NMDC Energy PJSC (ADX: NMDCENR), a provider of engineering, procurement and construction services for offshore and onshore energy clients, and a majority-owned subsidiary of NMDC Group PJSC (ADX: NMDC), today began trading on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) following an Initial Public Offer...