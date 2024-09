AD Ports Group awards ZPMC AED420-million cranes contracts for terminal projects in Africa

AD Ports Group has awarded Shanghai Zhenhua Heavy Industries Co. Ltd (ZPMC) contracts worth over AED420 million to supply six ship-to-shore (STS) cranes and 17 hybrid rubber-tyred gantry (RTG) cranes for deployment at its terminal projects in New East Mole Terminal, Pointe Noire, Republic of the Congo, an...