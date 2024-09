AI to contribute AED367 billion to UAE’s GDP by 2030: Astra Tech

Abdallah Abu Al Sheikh, Founder of Astra Tech, and CEO of Botim, said that AI is projected to have a transformative impact on the UAE's economy, contributing up to 14% of its GDP by 2030, which is equivalent to approximately $100 billion (AED367 billion).Abu Al Sheikh said in statements on the sidelines...