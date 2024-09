Expo Sharjah, SBWC sign cooperation agreement to boost women entrepreneurs’ participation in Centre’s exhibitions

SHARJAH, 11th September, 2024 (WAM) – The Expo Centre Sharjah has signed a cooperation agreement with the Sharjah Business Women Council (SBWC) to enhance the Council’s members’ engagement in specialised exhibitions hosted by the Centre.The agreement aims to amplify joint efforts in key areas, with...