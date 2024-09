Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi attends professorship agreement signing at UoS

H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, President of the University of Sharjah (UoS), and Chairman of the Sharjah National Oil Corporation (SNOC), today attended the signing of a professorship funding agreement between the UoS and SNOC.Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed was ...