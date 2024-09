UAQ Ruler establishes Umm Al Qaiwain Legal and Legislative Department, appoints director

H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain, has issued Emiri Decree No. 11 of 2024, establishing the Legal and Legislative Department of the Government of Umm Al Qaiwain.The Decree aims to achieve leadership and excellence in government legal work, pro...