UAE banks' capital, reserves hit AED495.2 billion

The total capital and reserves of banks operating in the UAE reached AED 495.2 billion at the end of June 2024, a year-on-year (YoY) increase of 10.6 percent compared to AED 447.8 billion in June 2023, according to the latest statistics of the Central Bank of the UAE (CBUAE).The apex bank’s figures...