Mohammed bin Rashid issues law establishing 'Mada Media Company' to manage, operate advertising sites in Dubai

In his capacity as the Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, issued law No. (20) of 2024 pertaining to the creation of Mada Media Company, a private joint-stock company (PJSC), to manage and operate advertising sites in Dubai....