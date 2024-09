UAE Team Emirates rider Hirschi wins again at Coppa Sabatini

ROMA, 13th September, 2024 (WAM) – In the fourth success in a row for the UAE Team Emirates rider, an in-form Marc Hirschi took yet another victory at the GP Peccioli-Coppa Sabatini (197.6 km) adding to the success in the 2023 edition. The Swiss rider took the victory in 2024 too, preceding Gregor M...