UAE Sprinter Maryam Karim claims gold at Arab Junior Athletics Championship

AL TAIF, Saudi Arabia, 13th September, 2024 (WAM) -- UAE National Team sprinter Maryam Karim secured a gold medal in the 400-meter final at the Arab Junior Athletics Championship for athletes under 18, held in Saudi Arabia. Karim's impressive performance, culminating in a final time of 55.09 second...