Sharjah Chamber showcases Emirati designers’ innovative creations at 70th Bangkok Gems and Jewelry Fair

SHARJAH, 14th September, 2024 (WAM) – The Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), represented by the “Emirati Goldsmiths” Platform, participated in the 70th Bangkok Gems and Jewelry Fair, held in Bangkok, Thailand, from 9th to 13th September 2024.This participation underscores SCCI’s commit...