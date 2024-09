OPEC marks 64th anniversary, reiterates commitment to stable, balanced global oil market despite industry challenges

The Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) today turned 64, celebrating more than six decades of exceptional achievements and success.Between 10th and 14th September 1960, representatives of five oil-producing countries – Dr Fuad Rouhani of Iran, Dr Tala’at al-Shaibani of Iraq, Ahme...