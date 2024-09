MOD UAE leads Masters & Amateurs Divisions at AJP Tour Asia Continental Jiu-Jitsu Championship

The AJP tour Asia Continental Jiu-Jitsu Championship is underway in Abu Dhabi, bringing together over 1,900 athletes for three days of thrilling competitions from 13 to 15 September 2024. Organised by the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation in collaboration with Abu Dhabi Jiu-Jitsu Pro (AJP), the event showcase...