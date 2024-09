RTA opens two major bridges as part of Garn Al Sabkha Street Intersection Development Project

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) opened two major bridges on 15th September, as part of the Garn Al Sabkha-Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road Intersection Improvement Project. The first is a two-lane bridge, spanning 601 metres with a capacity of 3,200 vehicles per hour. It serves eastbound traff...