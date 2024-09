M.O.D UAE triumphs in finale of AJP Tour Asia Continental Jiu-Jitsu Championship

The AJP Tour Asia Continental Jiu-Jitsu Championship concluded at the Mubadala Arena in Abu Dhabi, organised by the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation in collaboration with Abu Dhabi Jiu-Jitsu Pro (AJP).The event drew elite athletes from across the globe, offering a strong display of skill and determination.The ...