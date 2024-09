UAE National Team sprinter Maryam Karim wins second gold medal in Arab Athletics Championship for Juniors

UAE National Team sprinter Maryam Karim won the gold medal in the 200-metre race at the 10th edition of the Arab Junior Athletics Championship (under 18), held in Taif, Saudi Arabia.Major-General Dr. Muhammad Abdullah Al-Murr, President of the UAE Athletics Federation, participated in the medal ceremony...