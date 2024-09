Meraas awards AED850 mln construction contract for Bvlgari Lighthouse on Jumeira Bay Island

DUBAI,16th September, 2024 (WAM) – Meraas, a member of Dubai Holding Real Estate, has awarded an AED850 million contract for construction work of the Bvlgari Lighthouse on Jumeira Bay Island to Dutco Construction Co LLC.With marine works now completed on this section of Jumeira Bay Island, constru...