Etihad Credit Insurance achieves AED 1.4 billion in credit coverage in Abu Dhabi over first eight months of 2024

ABU DHABI,16th September, 2024 (WAM) – Etihad Credit Insurance (ECI), the UAE Federal export credit company, recorded a remarkable eight percent annual increase in its credit coverage within the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, reaching a total of AED 1.4 billion in the first eight months of 2024.The financia...