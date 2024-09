Khalifa bin Tahnoon bin Mohammed attends opening ceremony of World Utilities Congress 2024

Sheikh Khalifa bin Tahnoon bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Court, has attended the opening ceremony of the World Utilities Congress 2024, held under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dh...