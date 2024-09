UAE President speaks to Comoros President to enquire about his health

ABU DHABI, 16th September, 2024 (WAM) -- UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan spoke by telephone today to His Excellency Azali Assoumani, President of the Union of the Comoros, to inquire about his health following an attack that left him with injuries. His Highness wished...